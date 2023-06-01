Southern Borno Leaders Unite To Fight Marginalisation





Stakeholders from Southern Borno under the auspices of the Southern Borno People’s Mandate have decried the marginalisation of the southern part of the state from producing a governor since the state’s creation.

They stated this at their maiden meeting last saturday.

Speaking to the press, convenor of the group, Mr Ishaya Malgwi, said the zone has never produced the governor since the creation of the state in spite of its highly educated and capable people with qualifications and the relevant experience to transform the state in all aspects of life and endeavor.

He said Southern Borno which has nine councils, compared to 18 in the culturally homogeneous central and northern senatorial zones, has been marginalized for too long in the scheme of things.

He said with the ascendance of Kashim Shettima to the office of Vice President of the Republic, they believe this is the appropriate time to unite and fight marginalisation in the state.

Borno is the second largest state in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper