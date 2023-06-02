472 Nigerian Pilgrims, Others Move To Makkah





A total of 472 Nigerian pilgrims and others from various countries left Madinah this Friday morning for the holy sites in Makkah to perform the Hajj rituals.

LEADERSHIP witnessed scenes of buses transporting pilgrims from the Miqat, a principal boundary where pilgrims intending to perform the Ḥajj or Umrah enter the state of iḥrām, in Madinah under the supervision of the visiting Hajj committees and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah officials.

Among the 472 pilgrims were those from Nasarawa State, who were airlifted from Nigeria on the inaugural flight operated by Max Air Limited on May 25 to Medinah.

The pilgrims while in Medinah performed the traditional rites of praying at the Prophet Mosque and made visitations to many Islamic landmarks and historical sites including the battlefield of Uhud.

Pilgrims Transport buses offered comprehensive services as part of an accurate action program that aims at facilitating the transport of pilgrims to their hotels in Makkah in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper