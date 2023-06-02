BREAKING: Presidency Confirms Gbajabiamila’s Appointment As Tinubu’s CoS, Akume Is SGF





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff (CoS), and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported Gbajabiamila’s appointment as CoS on Thursday.

In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate-past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The appointments were contained in a statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information at the Presidency on Friday.





Source: Leadership Newspaper