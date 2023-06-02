Embrace Peaceful Co-existence, Avoid Divisiveness, Group Urges Nigerians





The National Prayer Altar, an interdenominational and international platform of Christians who pray for Nigeria, has called on all Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence and shun any form of hate and divisiveness.

The group organised a colloquium recently and expressed its concern over any attempt to divide the country along ethnic or religious lines, especially following the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State.

A communiqué issued at the end of its meeting stated that Nigeria is a country made up of hundreds of ethnic nationalities living in peace and harmony with each other.

According to the communiqué, Yorubas and Igbos, the two major nationalities in the South of Nigeria have never fought each other in over one thousand years of shared history but only traded.

The group expressed concern about the tension deliberately fermented between the Igbos and the Yorubas, which resulted in the ethnic conflict that erupted during the Lagos State governorship election of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper