I’m Rooting For You, Tinubu Tells Flying Eagles





President Bola Tinubu has commended the remarkable performance of the Flying Eagles in the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Following their triumphant victory against hosts Argentina late Wednesday night, which secured them a well-deserved place in the quarter-finals, Tinubu took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to extend his congratulations to team.

He rallied the team to continue their stellar run, ultimately bringing honour to the nation.

The President wrote: “I congratulate our marvelous Flying Eagles for that sound 2-0 defeat of the host team, Argentina, to secure a quarer final slot at the U-20 World Cup.

“I’m rooting for you guys, go and make us proud!”





Source: Leadership Newspaper