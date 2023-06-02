Indefinite Strike: JOHESU Insists On Pharmacists Consultant Cadre





The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has insisted on the immediate and unconditional implementation of the approved Consultation Cadre Circular of Pharmacists in all federal health institutions (FHIs) before it called off the ongoing indefinite strike.

The union’s vice chairman, Dr. Ogbonna Chimela, who explained some of the reasons the professionals under the auspices of the JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) embarked on the indefinite strike, decried what he described as “disgraceful methodology” with which Physicians with the support of the Health Ministers have suppressed efforts of non-physician health professionals to diversify and expand their knowledge.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday, he said, ‘’One of the areas that has showcased the reign of tyranny of Physician – Health Minister in contemporary times is the disgraceful methodology with which they have suppressed every attempt of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper