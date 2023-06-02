Introducing American Cola: The Bold And Refreshing New Product By Planet Bottling Company





Planet Bottling Company, in partnership with Monarch Beverages, has launched its latest product, American Cola in Nigeria. The collaboration stays true to the companies’ promise of providing quality and affordable drinks to Nigerian consumers who can now experience an exciting new thirst for difference with American Cola!

About American Cola

American Cola has its roots in Atlanta, USA, the original birthplace of cola. Its authentic taste has delighted consumers in more than 20 countries on 3 different continents, making it one of the top international colas and the 3rd most distributed cola in sub-Saharan Africa.

American Cola is made using carefully selected ingredients and state-of-the-art production processes, ensuring that each bottle is of the highest quality.

Proudly made in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, American Cola is a drink that speaks directly to individuals who take pride in carving their own path and the ones who are unafraid to chase their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper