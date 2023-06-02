JUST-IN: NLC To Stage Nationwide Protest Over Fuel Subsidy Removal Wednesday





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Friday, directed all its affiliates to commence mobilisation for a nationwide protest by Wednesday, June 7, 2023 over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The protest, which will also involve withdrawal of services, is to enable workers across the country join forces in a unified call for the reversal of fuel subsidy removal.

The move, according to the organised labour, was show of a massive display of dissent on contentious decision to remove fuel subsidy which has triggered widespread outrage among the Nigerian populace.

NLC national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, told journalists in Abuja on Friday that the decision to embark on the protest was reached at the end of the congress emergency national executive meeting.

He said unless the federal government withdraw the recent removal of the fuel subsidy before the start of work on Wednesday, June 7, the organised labour will proceed on the protest nationwide.

He said, “If…





Source: Leadership Newspaper