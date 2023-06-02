MAKING IT, SPENDING IT: MAKE OR MAR MONEY CHOICES – Investing In Vacation Rentals





Vacation rentals have become incredibly popular over the last few years, according to my findings.

These are furnished apartments, houses, or professionally managed resorts, or complexes that are rented out to local or foreign tourists as an alternative to hotels. These short-term rental properties are stocked with basic amenities, and stay is usually no more than 30 days.

Getting into vacation rentals can be relatively easy, especially, if you rent your home to test the waters. This can provide a more profitable option for property owners compared to traditional long-term rentals.

Research shows that vacation rentals gives 130 percent more revenue on average than traditional long-term rentals.

Having a home in the right location can be highly lucrative, especially, in the high season. And how much a vacation rental will earn can vary depending on location, size and amenities, according to a player in the short-term apartment sector, Tiwalade Ogunji.

Profitability

Source: Leadership Newspaper