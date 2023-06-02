PDP Group Cautions Party Over Stance On 10th NASS Leadership





As the incoming National Assembly leadership tussle continues, the PDP Nationalist Group (PNG) has cautioned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against moves by some party leaders to make lawmakers elected on its platform to support candidates vying Presiding Offices, which will portray the party as anti-South and anti-Christianity.

The group while rejecting what it described as the anti-South and anti-Christianity posture of certain leaders in the PDP, accused the leaders of spearheading an oppressive agenda against Southerners and Christians in the country.

A statement jointly signed by the group’s national coordinator, Dr. Chibuike Tobias Nwosu, and secretary, Barr. Osamudieme Omoruyi, said the leaders were trying to railroad PDP members-elect in the National Assembly to support a particular aspirant.

The statement said, “Our group notes with utter dismay and ire the activities of these unconscientious leaders within the PDP who continue to suppress and deny…





Source: Leadership Newspaper