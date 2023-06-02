Plateau Attacks: Oyedepo Presents N20m Relief Materials To Mangu IDPs





Presiding bishop and founder of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel Worldwide), Dr David Oyedepo has presented relief materials worth over N20 million to the victims of the recent attacks in some communities in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

About 150 were killed and 10,000 others displaced from ancestral homes by the attackers suspected to be militia herdsmen.

The items included assorted bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, cartons of maggi cubes, maize, yam tubers, blankets, mattresses, mosquito nets, toiletries and many household products.

Bishop Oyedepo who was represented at the event by the vice president, Church Network, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Pastor Olayinka Folorunsho, held at the palace of Miskhaham Mwaghavul HRH Da John Putmang Hirse said they were in the state to commiserate with the people of the state at the trying moment.

He said as a church and commission, the president taught it wise to stand by the entire people of Plateau with respect to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper