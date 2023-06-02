Subsidy Removal: APC Govs Accuse Marketers Of Inflicting Pain On Nigerians





The Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have accused oil marketers of inflicting pains on Nigerians after President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement of fuel subsidy removal at his inauguration.

The governors, under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), stated this during a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday.

The Chairman of PGF and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, condemned the price increase on what he described as “old stock” and called on Nigerians to rally behind the government’s decision to remove the subsidy.

While reiterating their support for the removal of subsidy on petrol, Uzodinma said the decision for fuel subsidy removal was reached by the immediate-past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, under the National Economic Council (NEC), led by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when they came to the realisation that it was no longer possible to fund subsidy.

Asked what the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper