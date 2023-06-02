Troops Arrest 65 Oil Thieves, Confiscate 186,000 Litres Of Crude Oil





Troops deployed for Operations DELTA SAFE in the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the South-South region arrested 65 oil thieves and recovered 186,000 litres of crude oil.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who stated this during the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 18 May -1 June 2023 said the troops seized stolen products worth N604, 401,127.00.

He said the troops also recovered 42,750 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 200 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 250 storage tanks, 220 ovens, 32 dugout pits and 31 wooden boats, one gas welding cylinder, one pocking gas, two gas burners, two gas gauge, two adjustable spanners, one pumping machine, four outboards engines, 300 ammunitions, 15 AK47 magazines, 211 mobile phones, three vehicles, 100 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, three and four pinches of substance suspected to be heroin and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper