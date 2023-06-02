Women Leaders Demand Female Deputy Speaker





A coalition of women groups have called on the stakeholders in the National Assembly leadership tussle to ensure a woman occupies the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group consists of Women Lobby Group, Feminist Womanifesto, Change Managers International Network, and Gender Technical Unit (GTU) among 18 others.

The executive director of the Gender Technical Unit (GTU), Ekwunife Anazonwu who spoke for the other groups, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday called for the inclusion of women as presiding and principal officers in the National Assembly.

The women groups’ spokesperson said at least two women should be elected as main principal officers in the House of Representatives.

She added that women from both chambers are elected to chair Grade A committees, and that more resources be allocated to pursue an equal society.

“It is vital for legislatures to reflect the rich tapestry of their constituents. By consciously repositioning the few elected women,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper