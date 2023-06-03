Buhari Submits Assets Declaration Form, Shows Zero Debt





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

The CCB today issued an acknowledgement receipt.

In a tweet by former presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the completed declaration shows that his movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

“He has taken no loans and has no liability.

“The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years,” he said .





Source: Leadership Newspaper