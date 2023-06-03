CAF, Cote D’Ivoire LOC Launch Campaign For 2023 Total Energies AFCON





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the local organising committee (LOC) of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), have launched the official countdown campaign for the competition.

Tagged ‘Cote d’Ivoire 2023’, the competition is aimed at gearing up Africans and the entire world for the continent’s biggest sporting biennial event.

The campaign, which centered around +225, the dial code for Cote d’Ivoire, has ignited excitement among football fans throughout Africa and the diaspora, while also marking the beginning of the countdown to the competition.

The LOC and CAF have symbolically initiated the 225-day countdown through a synchronised global digital takeover, featuring a lively and concise video reel that reveals the tournament, its host country, and the remaining days until the event.

Scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 promises to be a celebration of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper