Court Sacks Ayu As PDP National Chairman





A Makurdi High Court yesterday affirmed that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu can no longer hold office as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko local government area of Benue State.

A member of the PDP in Benue State, Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan, sued Ayu after the ward executive committee suspended him after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

In suit No: MHC/85/2023, Engr Utaan, sought among other reliefs a declaration that Dr. Ayu is no longer fit and qualified to hold office as the national chairman of the PDP, having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko, where he first registered as a member of the party.

He also sought a declaration of court that Ayu cannot hold himself out, function and preside over the affairs of the PDP as its national chairman having ceased to enjoy all the rights and privileges of membership by virtue of his suspension by the ward executive…





