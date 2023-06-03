I Went To EFCC On My Own – Tallen 





The former minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has denied reports alleging she was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Saturday, Tallen shared screenshots of two news reports on Twitter whose headlines alleged she had been detained by the EFCC.

She wrote “At about 9pm yesterday, news began circulating that I had been arrested by the EFCC. This fake news was carried by several media outlets who were either mischievious or misguided.

“I would like to state that I went to the EFCC on my own accord, to address the very false allegation made against me recently.

Owing to the respect for my former principal – Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation. However, it has become necessary to do so.”

In a series of tweets, she stated “Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Mininstry for Women Affairs, to enquire…





Source: Leadership Newspaper