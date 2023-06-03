ODORBN Registrar Vows To Fight Quackery, Sharp Practices





The new Registrar, Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), Dr. Obinna Awiaka, has vowed to fight quackery and other shape practices within the professions.

Dr. Awiaka made the disclosure in a meeting with professionals, management and staff of the Board shortly after his resumption of duty as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Board.

He maintained that he would fight the ugly trend of quackery and other shape practices in the profession, adding that he will work assiduously with other members of the profession to achieve the set objective.

The CEO of Eyemasters Limited and President of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) said, “I will do my best to improve the regulation of the training and practice of Optometry and Dispensing Opticianry in Nigeria.

“I will achieve the improved regulation of the training and practice such that the training curriculum and scheme of service of the profession would be in line with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper