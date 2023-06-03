Subsidy Removal Spoils West Africa’s Stolen Petrol Market





A comparative analysis of the newly reviewed petrol prices in Nigeria after subsidy is removed with those of its West African neighbours shows the business of smuggling the country’s petrol is no longer viable as cost differentials are no longer attractive enough, BusinessDay reports.

Data sourced from Global Petrol Prices, a website that tracks retail prices of refined petroleum products, show that prices across Africa are no longer as wide, which creates arbitrage incentivising the smuggling of petrol from Nigerian borders.

The price difference between the average price in Nigeria and Benin is less than N150 and about N200 per litre for some other West African neighbours, indicating that Nigeria’s subsidy removal will roil the market for illicit petrol across Africa.

“People smuggle because they have historically gotten the commodity cheaper here in Nigeria and can make a reasonable margin selling to neighbouring countries even after all costs considered; once the subsidy is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper