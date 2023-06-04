10th NASS Leadership: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Lobby Opposition Lawmakers





With just nine days to the inauguration of the incoming 10th National Assembly, lobbying for the selection process of principal officers have intensified, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi wooing opposition lawmakers in favour of their preferred choices.

In a bid to ensure the preferred candidates of his party scale through as presiding officers of the 10th Assembly, Tinubu has scheduled a crucial meeting with federal lawmakers elected on the platforms of opposition political parties for tomorrow (Monday) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The circular for the meeting with the president sighted by our correspondent yesterday was signed by the permanent secretary, State House, Tijani Umar.

Also, as the intrigues over the leadership of the 10th National Assembly heightens, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that Tinubu’s parley with the opposition federal lawmakers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper