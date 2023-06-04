Akume Knows Dynamics Of Governance – Prof Tachin





An associate professor of Systematic theology and Director, Jos study center, National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Philip Tachin, has described Senator George Akume as one who knows the dynamics of governance.

Prof. Tachin spoke in an interview with journalists while reacting to the appointment of Senator Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tachin who is also a pastor with the Universal Reformed Christian Church (URCC) said Akume having served as governor of Benue State for two terms, 12 years as senator, minister and a retired permanent secretary, he had enriched himself with the dynamics of governance and administration.

While describing Akume as very brilliant human being with great wisdom, diplomatic and careful in all his approaches, he expressed optimism that he would deliver on his new assignment.

The former executive chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board appreciated the president for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper