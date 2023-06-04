Aruna Quadri Drops Four Spots In Latest World Table Tennis Ranking





Nigerian table tennis icon, Aruna Quadri dropped four spots in the most recent world rankings for May as a result of his recent dismal performances in table tennis competitions.

The 34-year-old continues to be the best player in Africa, but in the most recent ranking, which was made public on Wednesday, May 31, he dropped from 12th spot to 16th after receiving only 395 points in the month under review.

Aruna Quadri dropped four spots in the most recent world rankings for May

At the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, the 2022 African champion finished with 45 points but failed to go past the quarterfinals. At the 2023 ITTF-Africa Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, he earned 350 points.

Amadi Omeh, a Nigerian player, rose the highest in the rankings, climbing 207 spots to number 200 overall. With 75 points, Amadi triumphed in the WTTC 2024 Western Africa regional competition in Accra, Ghana.

The top three athletes in the world are a Chinese trio consisting of Fan…





Source: Leadership Newspaper