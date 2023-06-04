Bandits Kill Scores In Sokoto Over Refusal To Pay Levies





Over fifty persons were reportedly killed in two local governments areas of Sokoto State after gruesome attacks by bandits on Saturday evening.

The affected local governments area includes Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government areas of the state.

Sokoto Police Command PPRO, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, who later confirmed the attacks on Sunday, assured that the command is on top of the situation and promised to give update on the attacks.

Hours after the attack on three communities in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state, corpses of 37 persons were yet to be buried.

The communities attacked on Saturday evening are Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa in Tangaza local government area.

The immediate past local government chairman of Tangazaa, Bshar Kalenjeni also confirmed the attacks saying 18 persons were killed at Raka, 17 at Filin Gawa and two at Raka Dutse.

In his narration, Kalenjeni said, “the bandits sometimes impose levies on the communities to be paid within a stipulated time…





Source: Leadership Newspaper