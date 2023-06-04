Ex-Enugu Gov Ugwuanyi Not Hiding, Not Under Probe For Fraud – HURIWA  





Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), on Sunday, said contrary to fake and mischievous reports circulating online by purveyors of fake news, the former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is not in hiding and is not probed for any fraud or misappropriation of funds as concocted by persons of dark motives.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko said HURIWA’s team recently met with the former governor at his private residence, throwing into the gutters, the fake news that the former governor went into hiding.

The group also said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in the best position to state whether or not it is probing any individual or company or state government for alleged fraud or misappropriation of taxpayers’ fund and the anti-graft agency has not initiated any move because Ugwuanyi apparently utilised the funds of the state on infrastructure development, human capital…





Source: Leadership Newspaper