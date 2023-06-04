Ignore Akeredolu’s Death Rumour, Says Ondo Govt





Following the rumours of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s death, the Ondo State government on Saturday, urged the people of the state to ignore such a rumour, adding that the governor is very much alive.

There has been tension in the state about the whereabouts of the governor since he resumed his annual vacation.

The major opposition party in the state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had on Saturday demanded that those hiding the governor should tell the people where he is to save the state from speculation.

In a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the part, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the party said the handlers and managers of Akeredolu, have once again proved that they are not on top of their assignments.

According to Perettei, “They will rather take everybody in the state for granted.”

He said, “Since Sahara Reporters reported that the governor is bedridden and incapacitated, Akeredolu’s handlers responded by fueling public anxiety and suspicion, instead of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper