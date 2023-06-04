Izunaso Vows To Become Next Senate President





As preparations continue for the 10th Assembly, the senator -elect for Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, has declared that he will be the next senate president.

He made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists headquarters, Abuja.

Izunaso, who declared himself as the next senate president, insisted that he is the most qualified candidate for the office of the chairman of the National Assembly.

“I am the next senate president by the special grace of God but that doesn’t mean that we are not talking to other people.

“We are talking to Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari, we are consulting other people who are also contesting for the position of senate president. But I can assure you that at the end of the day, Osita will be the next senate president by the special grace of God,” he said.

He said nobody has been chosen by the party, adding that journalists should not make mistakes because according to him, when such agreement is reached,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper