Labour Party Unveils Nwulu As Deputy Governorship Candidate For Imo Guber





The Imo State Labour Party flag bearer, Senator Athan Nmeji Achonu, has unveiled the former House of Representative member, Tony Nwulu, as his running mate in the November governorship election in Imo State.

In a ceremony held at the party’s campaign office in Owerri, Sen Achonu said the party needs strong, trusted and credible figures to win the election.

He said; “I am glad, I have been chosen to serve Imo State under the Labour Party. Senator Athan Achonu is a well-known figure in Nigeria and needs no introduction. I chose to work with him because he never fails in anything he ventures in life.

“Our mandate now is to relieve our people from protracted suffering and cries. We have come to rescue Imo from the stronghold of a group that wishes Ndi-Imo dead.”

According to him, the current administration has not shown concern for the plight of Imo citizens; no investment, no empowerment, no good life. The only sector that is powering now is insecurity brought by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper