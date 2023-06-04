NDLEA Intercepts 76.9kg ‘Loud’ From Canada





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted not less than 76.9 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis from four used vehicles in a container marked MSDU6686346 from Canada at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state between Thursday 1st June and Friday 2nd June during a joint inspection of the shipment with men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said this followed the request for 100 per cent examination of the shipment as a result of earlier intelligence received by the agency on the container.

The agency operatives also stormed Iwe forest in Iwe community, Owan West local government area of Edo state, where they located a large warehouse of skunk, used to store 231 jumbo bags of the psychotropic substance weighing 3,003 kilograms (over 3 tons), which was set ablaze.

The operation involving hundreds of well-armed NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Tuesday 30th May followed intelligence that a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper