Resistance To Tenets Of Federalism Recipe To Disintegration, Omoregie Warns





A Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law and Governance, Edoba Bright Omoregie (SAN), has advocated an urgent correction to the anomalies in the Nigeria’s federal system in order to avoid what he called a looming “violent disintegration.”

He warned that if the country continued to witness the kind of resistance to federalism reforms as experienced particularly in the last few years, the risk of disintegration may escalate.

Prof. Omoregie, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), at the weekend, made the assertions while delivering the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Inaugural Lecture titled, ‘Nigeria’s Federal System In a Quandary: The Whys and Hows To Fix It’.

Omoregie, who identified the principle of power sharing; incoherent system of federal solidarity and non-obligation to provide minimum standard of living for citizens, etc, as major banes of Nigeria’s federal system, said the “adoption in the quest for federalism reforms in Nigeria would be realises if the current imbalance in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper