Shettima, Zulum, Others Attend Funeral Of Former Borno SSG 





Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and other dignitaries attended the funeral of Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, the immediate past Secretary to Borno State Government (SSG).

LEADERSHIP reports that Shuwa died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

The funeral held on Sunday afternoon in Maiduguri as Shuwa was laid to rest at Gwange cemetery.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, former governors of Borno and Kebbi states,Maina Ma’aji Lawan and Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda and Senator-elect, Kaka Shehu Lawan Esq. were also in attendance.

Speaking to newsmen, Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed shock at the death of the former SSG, describing him as one of the last icons.

“He was the last of the titans and an icon with a huge institutional memory of how the…





