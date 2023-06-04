Tinubu’s Team Will Deliver Nigeria – Satomi





A House of Representatives member, representing Jere Federal Constituency, Engr Satomi Ahmad, commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff.

Ahmad who expressed confidence that the Tinubu team will delivered Nigerian from years of mismanagement, urged Nigerians to give the government the needed support.

Gbajabiamila was appointed to the position on Friday and will assume office on June 14, after the expiration of his tenure as a legislator and as the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ahmad who expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Gbajabiamila as the CoS to President, added that with his wealth of experience and parliamentary duty for the past 20 years, Gbajabiamila’s appointment didn’t come as a surprise.

Ahmad said Nigeria needed intellectuals to help the President move the nation forward.

The legislator said Gbajabiamila has the competence and capacity to help the Tinubu’s administration, adding that his tenure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper