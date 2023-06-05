10th House: Leadership Centre Endorses Abbas, Kalu For Speaker, Deputy, Donates N5m To Campaign





A civil society organisation known as the Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidates for the next House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Members of the Leadership Center, who announced the endorsement when they paid a courtesy visit to the Communication Adviser to Tajudeen/Ben Kalu Movement group (TBK), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, at the campaign headquarters in Abuja, revealed that they will be making a donation of N5million to the Abbas/Kalu campaign.

Addressing Ugochinyere, ILDC country heads, High Chief Ugochukwu Nnam and Bashir Abubakar Shehu, said after taking time to study all aspirants, they came to the conclusion that the ruling party made the right choice in choosing Abbas and Kalu to be the presiding officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

ILDC described the duo as calm and intelligent men, who have right…





Source: Leadership Newspaper