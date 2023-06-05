Demolition: Firm Heads To Court, Demands N10bn Compensation From Kano Govt





A private firm, Lamash Property Limited, which entered into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with government of Kano State on the redevelopment of Daula Hotel, has demanded N10billion compensation following the demolition of the property by Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration on Saturday.

In the same vein, another firm, White Nig. Ltd, which has a PPP arrangement with the Kano State government to develop the Hajj Camp in the state, said it was taken aback by what it called primitive action of the new government of State.

The Managing Director of the organisation, Hassan Yusuf Baba, said: “The most unfortunate thing is that we

were not notified, we only woke up to see on the social media that all structures were demolished. This is a gross injustice which we will not fold our arms to see it happening in our state, we have concluded all arrangements to go to court to seek redress.”

In the same development, a developer, Dan Asabe Abubakar, whose building was pulled down…





Source: Leadership Newspaper