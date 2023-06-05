EWEI Commits To Transforming Adolescent Girls In Kaduna





A group, Empowering Women for Excellence Initiative (EWEI) under learning without limit project has continued its equipping of adolescent girls in Kaduna State with digital skills.

EWEI senior programme officer, Rachel Ogbonna, at a one-day seminar on Basic Life Skills in Kaduna during the weekend explained that the LWL project aimed at bridging the digital gaps in virtual learning for adolescent girls in Kaduna State.

She said the project provided additional opportunities for young girls to access quality and wholesome education that would improve their performances in specific subject areas.

She also said that the project, implemented in collaboration with Girls Opportunity Alliance, a programme of the Obama Foundation, provided supplementary education for girls in public secondary schools.

Ogbonna said the project had been empowering 50 adolescent girls from eight public secondary schools in Kaduna State since 2021.

Some secondary school girls in the state commended EWEI for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper