Ex-US Vice President Pence Declares For White House Race





Former US Vice-President, Mike Pence, has officially declared to join an increasingly crowded field of Republicans running for president in the 2024 race.

Pence was deputy to the controversial former President Donald Trump with whom he served for four years before they were defeated by the Democrats led by current President Joe Biden.

While the move by Pence was seen as a welcomed development, this will pit him against his former boss Trump, who is currently polling well ahead of his competition.

Mr Pence, 63, is expected to formally launch his campaign with a video and speech on Wednesday.





Source: Leadership Newspaper