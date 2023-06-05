Ex-US Vice President Pence Declares For White House Race

Former US Vice-President, Mike Pence, has officially declared to join an increasingly crowded field of Republicans running for president in the 2024 race.

Pence was deputy  to the controversial  former President  Donald Trump with whom he served for four years  before they were defeated by the Democrats led by current President  Joe Biden.

While the move by Pence was seen as a welcomed  development, this will pit him against his former boss Trump,  who is currently polling well ahead of his competition.

Mr Pence, 63, is expected to formally launch his campaign with a video and speech on Wednesday.



Source: Leadership Newspaper

