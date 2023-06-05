Fuel Subsidy: Electricity Workers Back Planned Labour Strike





The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has directed its members to withdraw their services nationwide over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government.

The NUEE in a notice signed by its acting general secretary, Dominic Igwebike, urged its members to comply with the directive and stop work from the early hours of Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural address had declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as it was not sustainable.

Following the announcement, the NNPCL on Wednesday directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre, an almost 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

In its reaction Friday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced it would embark on a nationwide protest next Wednesday if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector. The Nigerian Union of Journalists also threatened to join…





Source: Leadership Newspaper