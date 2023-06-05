Group Empowers Nigerian Students With Scholarship Programmes





In a significant stride towards fostering excellence and equal access to quality education, the Ezennia Rosemary Azuka (ERA) Foundation has set to commence it’s 2023 scholarship programs for highly deserving students from secondary schools across Nigeria.

The Managing Director/Secretary, Mrs Atakulu Chidilim, disclosed this in a statement saying that these scholarships have been specifically designed to provide financial support and educational opportunities to exceptional students who demonstrate outstanding academic excellence.

According to her, the Ezennia Rosemary Azuka (ERA) Foundation Scholarship programs are open to students from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, emphasizing that the organisation’s commitment to promoting equal opportunities in education nationwide. By offering these scholarships, ERA Foundation aims to empower talented students, enabling them to pursue their educational aspirations and achieve their full potential.

She said, “To be eligible for the ERA…





