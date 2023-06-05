I Do Music For Sad, Depressed People, Says Gospel Musician Somy





Somy Ohuabunwa’s gospel music career is a testament to her unwavering passion, deep faith, and relentless drive to share the message of God’s love

through her soul-stirring music.

Born on June 4, 1992, she has always been

drawn to the power of music as a means of worship and spiritual expression.

Her journey in gospel music began at the age of 10 when she joined a

pentecostal church choir in Atlanta, Georgia.

From an early age, her parents recognized her musical talents and encouraged her to pursue her education alongside her passion for music.

With their guidance, she attended Queen’s College Yaba, Lagos for her secondary education. Despite her burning desire to dive into the world of music, her

father insisted that she complete her education first, ensuring a strong

foundation for her future endeavours.

After completing her secondary education, she went on to study Law at Middlesex University in England, where she excelled academically and graduated with a First-Class…





