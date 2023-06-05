JUST IN: 16 Abducted Baptist Church Worshippers In Kaduna Regain Freedom





The remaining 16 worshippers abducted by bandits at Bege Baptist Church, Madala near Buruku in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state have finally regained their freedom.

Recall that about 40 worshippers were abducted by bandits during a Sunday service on May 7, 2023 but miraculously many of the abducted worshippers escaped leaving behind the 16 that just regained thier freedom.

Speaking to journalists about their release on Monday, Kaduna State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab expressed gratitude to the Muslim community in the area, saying, “the Muslim community where the worshippers were abducted contributed money and bought a motorcycle as part of ransom required for the release of their Christian brothers and sisters in captivity.

“This goes to show good, caring and sincere neighbours that practically showed concern to the plight of their brothers and sisters that were abducted and their sincere wish that they return home to live…





Source: Leadership Newspaper