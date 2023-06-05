Kaduna Gov Constitutes 10-Man Committee To Review State Parastatals





Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has approved the constitution of a high-powered 10-man committee to review the performance of all state government parastatals.

A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Muhammad Lawal Shehu said, the decision was made in line with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring that government agencies are operating at the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

The committee which is to be chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive analysis and appraisal of all state government parastatals, assess their performance, identify areas of improvement, and make recommendations where necessary.

Members of the committee are; Sani Liman​​​-​Chief of Staff

(Sir Kashim Ibrahim house), Habiba Shekarau​- ​Head of Service, (Hassan Usman Katsina House), Muhammad Hafiz Bayero- ​Senior Advisor-Counsellor (Sir Kashim Ibrahim House), Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar -​ Honorary…





Source: Leadership Newspaper