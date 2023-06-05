NDIC Seeks Stakeholders’ Input On Robust Differential Premium Assessment





Following the recent review of its Differential Premium Assessment System (DPAS) framework, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has sought input from critical stakeholders towards making the document more robust and all embracing.

In a release by the director, communication and public affairs department, Bashir Alhassan Nuhu, the NDIC said the differential premium assessment system framework was reviewed to make it more risk sensitive and account for significant developments that had taken place in the Nigeria banking system since its adoption in 2008.

It stated further that the review was informed by the need to ensure that the framework conforms to the recommendations of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) and other global best practices.

Bashir said now that the review is at consultation stage, it is imperative for the corporation to solicit input from its critical stakeholders, adding that the exposure draft has been placed on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper