Tinubu Must Disassociate From Elrufai’s Islamization Conspiracy – APC Chieftain





A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former National Director of Legal and Public Affairs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be steadfast and disassociate himself from the Islamization conspiracy of the former Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-rufai.

Kwamkur stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos the Plateau state capital.

He also condemned in strong terms the vituperations of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in a video against the Christian community and non-Muslims in Nigeria in his recent address in Hausa language to some Islamic clerics at the end of his tenure.

According to him, for El-Rufai to think that the Asiwaju vote is a victory for Islam is very unfortunate and speaks volumes of his kind of bigotry. He said his outburst has destroyed the remaining respect he enjoyed from patriotic Nigerians while calling on Asiwaju to be mindful of friends, associates and politicians…





Source: Leadership Newspaper