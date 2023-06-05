Zamfara NLC Backs Strike Action





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Zamfara state chapter has pledged to join the planned nationwide strike action declared by the NLC national leadership.

Addressing the press in Gusau, NLC Chairman, Sani Haliru said all necessary mobilization and contact have been concluded for the success of the strike action in the state.

According to him, the Zamfara workers were fully behind National leadership of the NLC in protesting against fuel subsidy removal.

“We noticed the recent pronouncement by President Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy generated serious crisis in the country”, he added.

The NLC Chairman therefore, urged federal government to look inward and review the fuel increase.





Source: Leadership Newspaper