10th NASS: Be Wary Of External Undemocratic Forces, Kano South Senator-elect, CSO Warn Tinubu





As the race to who occupies Presiding Offices in the next 10th National Assembly hots up, President Bola Tinubu has has been warned against playing into the hands of undemocratic external forces at play.

Kano South Senator-elect on the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abdulrahman Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, while briefing members of the Senate Press Corps (SPC) on Monday at the National Assembly complex, said the election of presiding officers in both chambers of the National Assembly is business of 109 Senators-elect and 360 Members-elect in the House of Representatives, wondering why there should be external interference against international best practice.

“It is, therefore, clear that, the election of these Presiding Officers is purely an internal affair that concerns only members of the National Assembly and, therefore, they should be allowed to decide who among them would occupy the positions in order to avoid repetition of the past mistakes – we may all recall the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper