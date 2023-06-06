10th Senate: 25 Govs Adopt Akpabio, Barau As President, Deputy





Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, no fewer than 25 State Governors have adopted Senator Godswill Obong Akpabio, and Senator Jibrin Barau, as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Assembly respectively.

The governors are also mobilising Senators-elect across the three major parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to back the adopted candidates.

Among others, the 25 pro-Akpabio Governors include the Governors of Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Borno, Ebonyi and Ondo States.

The governors, majority of whom are of the APC-controlled States, maintained that they were vehemently upholding the unanimous decision of the ruling party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The Governors added that the APC NWC has made the most profound decision that will promote institutional stability and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper