EFCC Arraigns 2 Bankers, Others Over Alleged N20m Theft





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned two bankers in Kano on a three-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EFCC disclosed that the two bankers; Freeman Austin Jacob and Umar Abdullahi along with two others – Ahmed Bashir and Abdulhakim Musa (aka Gandu) were arraigned before Justice Simon Akpah Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano.

The defendants allegedly conspired among themselves to produce an ATM card in the name of one Alhaji Sani Muntari and used same to steal the sum of N20m from his bank.

The statement further disclosed that the defendants allegedly perpetrated the fraud by using the SIM card of the account holder which was stolen by Bashir, the third defendant, to produce an ATM card with the help of the first and second defendants.

Investigation traced some of the proceeds of the theft to the bank account of the fourth defendant, Abdulkarim Musa, a friend to the third defendant, Ahmed Bashir.

Source: Leadership Newspaper