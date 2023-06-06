Federal Govt Appoints New Governing Council For Fed Poly Oko





Following the recent dissolution of the 11th Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic Oko, the federal government has appointed new members with Squadron Commander Chima I. Chima (rtd) as the chairman.

Other members of the new board expected to form the 12th Governing Council for the Polytechnic include Joe Alakiri, Afolabi Joel Olusayo, Alhaji Isa Bakari Yarima and Barrister Aminu Ramalan Zaria.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the amended Polytechnic Act 2019, the polytechnic community, alumni and representatives of the host community, Oko, are expected to submit a new list of their elected representatives to complete the required number of members for inauguration slated to hold soon.

A reliable source in the Federal Ministry of Education said the appointment of the new Council members takes immediate effect, and all appointees are expected to resume duties in earnest.

It will be recalled that the Polytechnic had witnessed series of abrupt dissolutions of its councils by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper