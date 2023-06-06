Kwara Poly Withdraws Student’s Certificate Over Cultism





The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has approved the withdrawal of the Higher National Diploma Certificate (HND), of one AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji over his alleged involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he swore to.

Olatunji was a student of the department of Public Administration at the institution.

The deputy registrar, Olayemi Olatomi, in a statement on Tuesday said the management’s decision to withdraw Olatunji’s certificate followed the report of the institution’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

He said Olatunji’s involvement in cultism was a pointer to the fact that he is not worthy in character and learning to earn the certificate of the institution.

He added that mobilisation for Olatunji’s mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has been put on hold.





Source: Leadership Newspaper