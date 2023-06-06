Man On The Run For Alleged Murder Of Teenage Lover In Benue





A Catechist at St. Martins Parish Mbape, Shangev-Ya Adikpo Deanery in Kwande local government area of Benue State, is now at large following the death of a teenage girl he allegedly impregnated.

According to reports, Catechist Oliver Vershima, who impregnated the girl attempted to perform an illegal abortion on her to conceal his act but unfortunately the girl died in the process.

A local, who spoke to our Correspondent on condition of anonymity, explained that the Catechist allegedly impregnated the teenage girl, who was in the Catechism class, and in the process of aborting the pregnancy through traditional means she died.

According to him, the fugitive Catechist kept the corpse and arranged with a motorcycle rider popularly called ‘Okada’ to help him carry the corpse to a location where he can bury the victim but luck ran out of him and he was caught.

Also, a native of the community, who simply identified himself as Terhemba, told journalists on Tuesday that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper